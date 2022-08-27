WATCH: Baker Mayfield throws 1st TD pass with Panthers

Baker Mayfield took the Bank of America Stadium turf for the first time as the Carolina Panthers starting quarterback on Friday night. It also didn’t take him too long to find the end zone for the first time with the team.

Following a brisk three-and-out on their opening possession, Mayfield and the Carolina offense trekked down the field for a 12-play, 53-yard touchdown drive against the Buffalo Bills. The touch was capped off by a 2-yard pass to running back D’Onta Foreman for six.

Nice throw from Baker Mayfield to D’Onta Foreman for the TD 😎@Panthers | #KeepPounding (🎥: NFL) pic.twitter.com/5KigQLvKtb — CBS Sports HQ (@CBSSportsHQ) August 27, 2022

To that point—the 6:05 mark of the first quarter—Mayfield constructed a pretty clean outing. He completed seven of his first 11 throws for 59 yards and that score.

Two of Mayfield’s completions found the hands of two young risers for the Panthers—tight end Stephen Sullivan and wide receiver. The former reeled in a 21-yard grab with the latter going for a strong 15-yard catch-and-run.

Mayfield and the bulk of the starters are expected to play through at least the first 15 minutes.

