Watch: Baker Mayfield, Robbie Anderson connect for beautiful TD bomb

Just a few months ago, Carolina Panthers wide receiver Robbie Anderson apparently wanted nothing to do with then Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield. But now, he’s making some early training camp magic with one of his newest teammates.

During the team’s 11-on-11 drills from Tuesday afternoon, Mayfield and Anderson teamed up for a bomb of a touchdown. The incredible dime, which may very well be the best play in Spartanburg thus far, appeared to drop in at anywhere from 50 to 60 yards downfield.

Even before the Panthers acquired Mayfield from the Browns, Anderson cleared up his past social media rejections of the former No. 1 overall pick—stating he was simply showing support for Sam Darnold.

“Just tryna to be a good teammate to my quarterback,” he stated back in mandatory minicamp. “That’s it. Just tryna defend the guy who is my quarterback, in that sense.”

He’d then readdress the topic, adding as recently as Friday that it’s all “water under the bridge.”

Well, perhaps he wasn’t lying.

Related

Matt Corral already impressing hard-to-impress Panthers legend Panthers QB Baker Mayfield on Browns, Deshaun Watson: 'None of my business'

List

Every NFL team's top position battle to watch in training camp

Story originally appeared on Panthers Wire