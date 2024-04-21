WATCH: Baker Mayfield narrates epic Tampa Bay Lightning playoff hype video

The Tampa Bay Lightning are back where they usually are, heading to the Stanley Cup Playoffs with hopes of lifting the legendary trophy for the fourth time in franchise history.

After winning back-to-back Stanley Cups, the Bolts fell just short two years ago, and were bounced from the first round last season. While many wonder if this is the end of their dynasty, the team has reloaded with hopes of proving the doubters wrong.

Somebody else that knows a thing or two about doing silencing the doubters? Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield, who narrated this epic hype video for the Bolts’ upcoming playoff run:

Our time is now. ⚡ pic.twitter.com/6Nc0dt7Mhm — x – Tampa Bay Lightning (@TBLightning) April 20, 2024

Yeah, I’m gonna need a wall to run through.

Story originally appeared on Buccaneers Wire