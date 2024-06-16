WATCH: Baker Mayfield hits Jalen McMillan for TD at Bucs practice
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers entrenched Baker Mayfield as their starting quarterback with a new three-year contract extension this offseason, and gave him another dynamic weapon for the passing game in third-round pick Jalen McMillan.
Mayfield is wasting little time developing a connection with his new rookie pass-catcher, finding McMillan in the corner of the end zone for a red-zone touchdown during this week’s mandatory minicamp.
QB Baker Mayfield
(Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)
QB Kyle Trask
Kim Klement Neitzel-USA TODAY Sports
QB John Wolford
Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports
RB Rachaad White
Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
RB Bucky Irving
Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports
RB Chase Edmonds
Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
RB Sean Tucker
(Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)
WR Mike Evans
Jeremy Reper-USA TODAY Sports
WR Chris Godwin
Kim Klement Neitzel-USA TODAY Sports
WR Trey Palmer
Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports
WR Jalen McMillan
Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
WR Deven Thompkins
Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports
WR Rakim Jarrett
Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports
TE Cade Otton
Kim Klement Neitzel-USA TODAY Sports
TE Payne Durham
(Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)
TE Ko Kieft
(Photo by Mike Carlson/Getty Images)
TE Devin Culp
SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - SEPTEMBER 04: Devin Culp #83 of the Washington Huskies looks on before the game against the Montana Grizzlies at Husky Stadium on September 04, 2021 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)
OT Tristan Wirfs
Kim Klement Neitzel-USA TODAY Sports
G Sua Opeta
Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
OL Graham Barton
Jaylynn Nash-USA TODAY Sports
G Cody Mauch
(Photo by Dustin Satloff/Getty Images)
OT Luke Goedeke
(Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
OL Robert Hainsey
(Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)
OL Ben Bredeson
Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
OT Brandon Walton
Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
OT Justin Skule
Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
G Elijah Klein
Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
OLB Yaya Diaby
Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports
OLB Joe Tryon-Shoyinka
Kim Klement Neitzel-USA TODAY Sports
OLB Chris Braswell
Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports
OLB Randy Gregory
(Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)
OLB Anthony Nelson
Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports
DL Vita Vea
Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports
DL Calijah Kancey
Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports
DL Logan Hall
Matthew Hinton-USA TODAY Sports
DL Will Gholston
Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
DL Greg Gaines
Nov 5, 2023Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports; Houston, Texas, USA;Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) passes as he is pressured from Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive tackle Greg Gaines (96) in the fourth quarter at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports
LB Lavonte David
Kim Klement Neitzel-USA TODAY Sports
LB SirVocea Dennis
Robert Scheer/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK
LB K.J. Britt
(Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)
LB J.J. Russell
(Photo by Mike Carlson/Getty Images)
CB Jamel Dean
Kim Klement Neitzel-USA TODAY Sports
CB Zyon McCollum
(Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)
CB Christian Izien
Kim Klement Neitzel-USA TODAY Sports
CB Bryce Hall
(Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)
CB Tavierre Thomas
Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports
S Antoine Winfield Jr.
(Photo by Rich Barnes/Getty Images)
S Jordan Whitehead
Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports
DB Tykee Smith
Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
DB Josh Hayes
Kim Klement Neitzel-USA TODAY Sports
K Chase McLaughlin
Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports
P Jake Camarda
(Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)
LS Zach Triner
(Photo by David Berding/Getty Images)
