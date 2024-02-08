WATCH: Baker Mayfield’s hilarious mic’d up moments from the Pro Bowl Games

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield had the opportunity to participate in the Pro Bowl Games after Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott could not play due to injury, and he certainly made it count in Orlando.

Mayfield won the Precision Passing event on Thursday before throwing two touchdowns on Sunday and serving as the MVP of the games. He also happened to be mic’d up, and with a guy like Mayfield, you know that’s always going to be entertaining.

From Mayfield’s outer monologue from warmups, his support of teammate Tristan Wirfs on the sled pull event and his words with the flag football referees, check out some of his hilarious clips from the Pro Bowl Games below:

No one has more fun on the football field than @bakermayfield 😂 pic.twitter.com/Ge7zfqzmZ0 — Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) February 8, 2024

Story originally appeared on Buccaneers Wire