WATCH: Bailey Zappe gets ‘the call’ on draft day from Bill Belichick, Patriots

Every NFL draft prospect dreams of the moment when they’ll get that phone call from one of the league’s 32 teams on draft weekend, telling them they’ve been selected.

For Western Kentucky quarterback Bailey Zappe, that call came in the fourth round from the New England Patriots.

Zappe spoke with Pats head coach Bill Belichick, then enjoyed an emotional celebration with his family, his agent, and the rest of those in attendance at his draft party.

One of the most productive passers in college football history, Zappe will now back up 2021 first-round pick Mac Jones.

