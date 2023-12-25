WATCH: Bailey Zappe finds Mike Gesicki for toe-tap score vs Broncos

The New England Patriots found their groove offensively in the third quarter, and they were able to extend their lead in Sunday’s game against the Denver Broncos.

After throwing a touchdown pass to Ezekiel Elliott, this time, Patriots quarterback Bailey Zappe found tight end Mike Gesicki for the touchdown.

The touchdown itself ended a five-play, 42-yard drive. Zappe connected with Gesicki for an 11-yard score that put New England up by a 16-7 margin. The touchdown was Gesicki’s second of the season and his first since the October 22 win over the Buffalo Bills.

It will be interesting to see if the Patriots can maintain their offensive momentum. So far, they have played at a high level on both sides of the football.

Story originally appeared on Patriots Wire