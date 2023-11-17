WATCH: Badgers versus Cornhuskers night games recap
The Badgers football team (5-5) is set to take on Nebraska (5-5) at home Saturday night at 6:30PM and the team has had some recent success against the Cornhuskers in night games.
Wisconsin’s official X account released a recap video of the last five times the two teams have squared off under the lights at Camp Randall, a stretch in which the Badgers went 5-0.
Luke Fickell’s first year in Madison certainly hasn’t been a smooth ride and Wisconsin is now potentially in danger of failing to qualify for a bowl game for the first time in over 20 years, so a win Saturday would be a huge relief.
Saturday. Wisconsin vs. Nebraska.
✨𝐔𝐍𝐃𝐄𝐑. 𝐓𝐇𝐄. 𝐋𝐈𝐆𝐇𝐓𝐒✨ pic.twitter.com/t8ow8OvtQN
