WATCH: Badgers radio analyst has his takeaways from loss to Providence

The Badgers men’s basketball team fell to Providence on Tuesday night, losing to the Friars by a score of 72-59. Radio analyst and all-time Wisconsin legend Brian Butch had his takeaways.

Amongst his takeaways, he outlined the fact that the Badgers struggled to produce in the paint, most notably forwards Tyler Wahl (six points) and Steven Crowl (four points) only combined for 10 points.

One of Butch’s positives from the game was the play of freshman guard John Blackwell, who added 11 points and five rebounds in the loss.

Wisconsin will take on Robert Morris on Friday night at 6PM from the Kohl Center.

Learn and respond@Brian_Butch breaks down Tuesday night's loss at Providence 📋 Back home Friday at the Kohl Center pic.twitter.com/pF5JCQGe6g — Wisconsin Basketball (@BadgerMBB) November 15, 2023

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire