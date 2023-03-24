Watch: Badgers celebrate 2021 Maui Invitational win

In November of 2021, the Wisconsin Badgers’ men’s basketball team won the Maui Jim Maui Invitational in Las Vegas. With the Badgers returning to Vegas for the NIT next week, the team posted a flashback Thursday.

The tournament victory in Las Vegas last season springboarded the Badgers into a very impressive 2021-2022 campaign, which ended with a share of the Big Ten regular season title and a 25-8 overall record.

Sophomore guard Johnny Davis burst onto the scene as one of the best players in the country and won the Big Ten Player of the Year award, averaging 19.7 points per game and 8.2 rebounds.

With Wisconsin set to face North Texas in the NIT semifinals Tuesday, they’ll look to recapture some of their dominance in Vegas once again in 2023.

Throwback Thursday to the last time the Badgers were in Las Vegas 🏆#ThrowbackThursday #TBTpic.twitter.com/g8vuI8RNAi — Wisconsin Basketball (@BadgerMBB) March 23, 2023

