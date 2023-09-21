WATCH: Badgers analyst takes DL coach for a ride

Ahead of the team’s Week 4 matchup with Purdue on the road Friday at 6PM, Badgers radio color analyst Mark Tauscher took defensive line coach Greg Scruggs for a ride.

Tauscher asks Scruggs about his opinion on the defense following their 35-14 win over Georgia Southern at home in Week 3. The coach explains how he’s a “crazy coach” and how he wants more from his guys in West Lafayette.

Part of his “keys to success” was the fact that the Badgers need to make the Boilermakers’ quarterback Hudson Card uncomfortable while on offense, utilizing their running backs (Chez Mellusi and Braelon Allen).

𝗞𝗘𝗬𝗦 𝗧𝗢 𝗧𝗛𝗘 𝗚𝗔𝗠𝗘 🔑🛻@MarkTauscher65 and coach @G_Scruggs hit the road to talk about the Badgers taking on the Boilermakers tomorrow in West Lafayette. pic.twitter.com/bPWFfXl6Qk — Wisconsin Football (@BadgerFootball) September 21, 2023

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire