WATCH: Badgers analyst catches up with Luke Fickell before Purdue game

The Badgers football team (2-1) is set to take on Purdue (1-2) on the road Friday night at 6 PM and color analyst Mark Tauscher caught up with head coach Luke Fickell before the contest.

Fickell has started his tenure in Madison with two home wins and a loss on the road so far this season, but Friday will be his first Big Ten game as Wisconsin’s head coach.

Tauscher asked him a few questions including one about the atmosphere and energy heading into the game. Fickell explained how these are the types of contests that he and some of his players came to Wisconsin to be a part of.

Friday night lights are almost upon us! 🏟@MarkTauscher65 had a few questions for @CoachFick before the Badgers hit the field to take on the Boilermakers. Presented by Zimbrick Fish Hatchery Road. pic.twitter.com/HEQwyORfCA — Wisconsin Football (@BadgerFootball) September 22, 2023

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire