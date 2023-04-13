Watch: Badger quarterback explains reason for staying

Although the Badgers brought in many new options in the transfer portal, redshirt freshman quarterback Myles Burkett said that he never considered leaving Wisconsin following the 2022 campaign.

Burkett is expected to be a depth option again in 2023 behind the likes of transfer quarterbacks Tanner Mordecai (SMU) and Braedyn Locke (Mississippi State), but he seems to be more focused on the team as a whole.

The Franklin, Wisconsin native appeared in two games last season, completing 4 out of 5 pass attempts for 84 yards in relief of Graham Mertz. With Mertz (Florida), Deacon Hill (Iowa) and Chase Wolf (Unspecified) leaving the quarterback room following last year, Burkett seems dedicated to see Luke Fickell and his staff through in 2023.

Myles Burkett. Wired differently. The redshirt freshman on all the transfer quarterbacks the #Badgers brought in, including two freshmen. "I was never gonna leave here." pic.twitter.com/sOGuwqiOqn — Evan Flood (@Evan_Flood) April 12, 2023

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire