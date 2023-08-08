WATCH: Badger linebacker outlines a day at camp

Luke Fickell and his Badgers just wrapped up their time at Platteville for their camp ahead of the 2023 season, but linebacker T.J Bollers outlined a day in the life of a Wisconsin football athlete at camp.

Bollers is entering his third season with the Badgers, second active, and he could be set for an increased role on defense. He appeared in 11 games last year, but he only recorded two tackles.

With Nick Herbig moving on to the NFL, Bollers along with fellow redshirt sophomore Darryl Peterson appear likely to operate as the top left outside linebacker options in Madison.

Mike Tressel will be in control of the defense in 2023 and the team will look to maintain their reputation as one of the best in the nation.

