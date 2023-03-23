Watch: Badger draft prospect Tippmann speaks on NFL Network

Former Wisconsin Badger and 2023 NFL Draft prospect Joe Tippmann joined NFL Network on Wednesday to speak with former Giant Shaun O’Hara.

Tippmann has risen up the draft boards in recent months, coming in at the 33rd overall player on expert Daniel Jeremiah’s big board and as a top five interior offensive lineman.

Although the 6-foot-6 athlete is dealing with a hamstring injury currently, he’s grateful for all the experiences he had at the combine a couple weeks back.

As a part of the interview, Tippmann explained how he’s always seen himself as an “athletic guy” and playing at “full speed”. As of right now, Jeremiah has the former Badger heading to the New York Giants.

Tippmann will be participating at the Badgers’ Pro Day with his teammates linebacker Nick Herbig and defensive lineman Keeanu Benton amongst others on Thursday (March 23).

We know @ShaunOhara60 loved getting to interview a center ❤️@BadgerFootball's @JoeTippmann joined @NFLTotalAccess as he prepares to make the jump to the NFL. pic.twitter.com/E1cxdwT6NM — NFL Network (@nflnetwork) March 23, 2023

