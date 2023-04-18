WATCH: Badger basketball legends share their favorite memories

Wisconsin basketball celebrated their 125th birthday this past week with a celebratory luncheon. The Badgers honored Howard Moore and his family as well as shared memories from more than a century of Wisconsin Badgers basketball.

The best coaches in Badger basketball history came together to talk with Wisconsin play-by-play voice Matt Lepay. Greg Gard, Bo Ryan, Dick Bennett, and Stu Jackson were all in the house to talk about their favorite memories as Badger leaders.

Check out all four sharing the same stage at the 125-year anniversary celebration. Here is a look at the full q-and-a session:

Greg Gard

Bo Ryan

Dick Bennett

Stu Jackson All on one stage sharing Badger Basketball memories with @MattLepay Watch the entire Q&A from this weekend's special reunion event in Madison as part of our 125-year anniversary celebrationhttps://t.co/Uy4Gw5FyTi — Wisconsin Basketball (@BadgerMBB) April 17, 2023

