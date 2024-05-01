WATCH: Back-to-back first round draft picks Taliese Fuaga, Laiatu Latu compete 1-on-1

It isn’t too often you’ll see a pair of first round draft picks compete against each other at the college level. So it’s really impressive when you see two players picked back-to-back line up against one another.

That’s exactly what happened when UCLA kicked off against Oregon State last season, pitting right tackle Taliese Fuaga (the New Orleans Saints’ future pick at No. 14) against outside linebacker Laiatu Latu (the Indianapolis Colts’ choice at No. 15).

And it was one impressive battle. JM Football’s Bobby Skinner highlighted the battle in the trenches between these two future first-round picks, pointing out where they each got their wins. As for who won the day? You’ll have to tune in and see for yourself.

