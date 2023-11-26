WATCH: The Axe is back home, Wisconsin takes down Minnesota

A rough opening campaign for head coach Luke Fickell was salvaged over the last two weeks, culminating in Wisconsin’s 28-14 win over Minnesota and The Axe returning home to Madison.

The Badgers used the old school to get it done on the road on Saturday, behind 26 carries for 165 yards and a pair of touchdowns from Braelon Allen who was likely playing in his last Battle for the Axe matchup.

For Luke Fickell, it was his first matchup for Paul Bunyan’s Axe, and the trophy will end up in the Madison, Wisconsin trophy case. The Axe is back where it belongs as the new Badger head coach celebrated with his team postgame:

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire