Watch awesome time lapse of Raiders' Allegiant Stadium construction

If you've been following the Allegiant Stadium construction, you're probably realizing how long and tedious of a project it has been. And rightfully so.

The new home of the Oakland Las Vegas Raiders has come such a long way that it received its own time-lapse.

The Raiders posted a video on YouTube to show the construction from beginning to (almost) end on the 1.75-million-square-foot, 65,000 seat capacity facility, and it's pretty epic:

The 31 months and $2 billion of work condensed into one two minute video is bittersweet for fans one would assume.

The move has been anticipated for a while now, but with the lighting on the stadium blending in perfectly to the famous skyline, and the construction in and around it, it's finally almost here.

Some of the perks include being decked out with a 254-by-49 foot screen in the southern end of the stadium complete with color bars which after recently being tested, appear to be just a fraction of many ways fans can watch the game. It's literally "lit." (Sorry).

With a little over 30 days to go until the stadium's completion date, the iconic Silver and Black logo has been painted on the field at the 50-yard line, but there's still a sense of tradition they brought with them.

The famous Al Davis Memorial Torch will continue to be lit in honor of the longtime team owner behind the big retractable lanai doors in the backdrop.

Some things change, but some deserve to remain the same.

