Watch awesome drone video of Raiders’ Las Vegas stadium construction

The Raiders' new home is going to be a lot different in Las Vegas than it was in Oakland. Changes will be seen both inside and outside.

For an early look at how Allegiant Stadium is coming along, take a look at this drone video over the Sin City strip.

Now THAT'S a view! 😮 @tedpretty took the FOX5 drone out this evening to get a look at the @Raiders' @AllegiantStadm and the Las Vegas Strip off in the distance. 😍 pic.twitter.com/jKvNWJ64LW — FOX5 Las Vegas (@FOX5Vegas) January 4, 2020

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The $1.8 billion stadium is projected to open in July 2020. Construction began back in September of 2017. The domed structure is black on the outside, which looks like a natural homage to the Silver and Black's roots.

The inside, however, will have just as stark of a contrast from the Oakland Coliseum. Recently released renderings show a much more corporate feel than what the Black Hole brought.

Coach Jon Gruden revealed the Raiders' official timeline to move into their new state-of-the-art, $75 million training facility in Henderson, Nevada when he addressed reporters on Dec. 30. Despite the team's move, they aren't leaving the Bay Area quite yet.

Story continues

"We're gonna have our offseason program here starting around April 15th, whenever the league allows us to start our offseason program here," Gruden said. "Then we'll have training camp in Napa, and my understanding is after we break training camp, we will formally move to Las Vegas."

[RELATED: Allegiant Stadium rendering shows how different Las Vegas will be]

Rookies reported to Raiders training camp on July 23 last season, while veterans reported three days later on July 26.

After a disappointing end to the Oakland era, the Raiders hope for a fresh start in their sleek new home.

Related Content from TMZ Sports

Myles Garrett sits courtside with LeBron's buddies at Lakers game

Chris Johnson trolls Tom Brady after Titans beat Patriots

Eli Manning's former teammate disputes "Beer Guy" story

LaMelo Ball donating one month salary to help Australia wildfire victims







Watch awesome drone video of Raiders Las Vegas stadium construction originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area