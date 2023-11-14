WATCH: Awesome Dean Smith commercial from 1997 resurfaces

The 2023-24 college basketball season is underway with one week already in the books. As we move closer to Thanksgiving week, the action will really start to pick up with the holiday tournaments and some big non-conference games.

With ESPN being the main home for college basketball games again this season, the excitement is in the air. And one video featuring North Carolina Tar Heels’ legend Dean Smith is resurfacing again.

Last week, the X account College Basketball Classics posted an awesome ESPN promo from 1997 featuring the one and only Dean Smith. It’s a classic video that will give UNC fans and even college basketball fans goosebumps.

Take a look for yourself:

ESPN College🏀 promo (1997)

👀 Dean Smith pic.twitter.com/uW94KLZlql — College Basketball Classics (@ClassicsCBB) November 9, 2023

Smith coached 36 seasons at UNC before retiring in 1997. He won 879 total games in his coaching career, bringing two national championships to the program in 1982 and 1993. He also reached the Final Four 11 times and won 13 Atlantic Coast Conference Tournaments.

North Carolina has begun this season 2-0 with both wins in the Dean E. Smith Center so far.

