Watch: Avery Young picks off C.J. Stroud as Rutgers battles Ohio State

Avery Young intercepted C.J. Stroud early in the third quarter, helping to pull Rutgers a bit closer at Ohio State.

Young, sitting in deep coverage, read Stroud well, made the interception and then returned it 16 yards. The Rutgers defensive back came into the game with seven solo tackles as well as two passes defended.

The big play was Young’s first interception of the season.

Rutgers went into halftime down 28-7. The interception led to a Jude McAtamney 35-yard field goal to cut into the lead.

Coming into the game, C.J. Stroud had 16 touchdowns and just one interception through the first four games of the season.

Check out Young’s first interception of the season as he does a tremendous job of reading Stroud’s throw into triple coverage:

Avery Young does something very few do: Intercept C.J. Stroud. 🙌@Azy_02 x @RFootball pic.twitter.com/7KU3i43sBO — Rutgers On BTN (@RutgersOnBTN) October 1, 2022

Stroud came into the season as a frontrunner for the Heisman and the Maxwell Award.

Story originally appeared on Rutgers Wire