Watch Australia tour games live on NUFC TV

Newcastle United are in Australia this week to take on Tottenham Hotspur and the A-League All Stars in Melbourne - and both games will be shown live on NUFC TV.



The Magpies will kick off the city's 'Global Football Week - Melbourne' event against Spurs at the world-famous Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) at 7:45pm (all times AEST) on Wednesday 22nd May.

Then Eddie Howe's side face the A-League All Star Men at 5:05pm on Friday 24th May at the impressive Marvel Stadium in Melbourne's Docklands.

And both games will be broadcast to fans all over the world* priced at £4.99 each or £7.99 for both matches. Fans can purchase both matches here.

However, 2023/24 Members and season ticket holders will be able to watch both games for FREE. Further details on how our members and season ticket holders can watch from home will be communicated directly via email in due course.

Broadcasting for each game starts five minutes before kick-off.

Howe will name a strong squad for the matches Down Under, while Australian youngster Garang Kuol is also part of the group and could make his Magpies debut.

The post-season trip will mark Newcastle United's first visit to Oceania since July 2014, when the Magpies won the Football United Tour in New Zealand with victories over Sydney FC and Wellington Phoenix.

Newcastle's Active Fan allocation for the games has sold out, but tickets in alternate areas of the ground are still on sale to supporters wanting to back to Magpies in Melbourne.

Tickets range from Bronze to Champions Club level and start at $59, and are available here.

*excludes Australia, where matches will be shown on Channel 10

Newcastle United v Tottenham Hotspur

Wednesday 22nd May

Kick-off 7:45pm AEST

Broadcast starts: 7:40pm AEST

A-League All Stars v Newcastle United

Friday 24th May

Kick-off 5:05pm AEST

Broadcast starts: 5:00pm AEST