Watch: Austin Reaves highlights from Team USA’s rout of Greece

Team USA is off to a good start in the FIBA World Cup. It earned a victory in its first game of group play on Saturday by defeating New Zealand, and on Monday morning it took on Greece.

With Giannis Antetokounmpo out due to knee surgery, Greece simply couldn’t deal with the Americans, especially in the second half, as they ran their way to a 109-81 win.

As he has all through August, the Los Angeles Lakers’ Austin Reaves was a bright spot for Team USA in this contest. He scored a team-high 15 points and also contributed six assists and five rebounds off the bench while serving up some highlights.

AUSTIN REAVES ON BOTH ENDS 😤 The roar in Manila‼️ pic.twitter.com/eTeRYZkrB2 — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) August 28, 2023

Oh Lordy. Austin Reaves with the Behind-The-Back Cross, Mini-Dribble Expo in Transition- Before hitting Hali w/ the 3. Reaves feelin’ EXTRA frisky today with his dribbles. pic.twitter.com/UnsS5TV9gM — Lakers Legacy (@LakersLegacyPod) August 28, 2023

AUSTIN REAVES WITH THE NASTY MOVE AND NOW LEADS ALL SCORERS WITH 15! 🐐🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/qOWaTOSTB0 — LakeShowYo (@LakeShowYo) August 28, 2023

Monday’s win ensures that Team USA will move on to the second round of the FIBA World Cup. It will next face Jordan on Wednesday in group play.

Story originally appeared on LeBron Wire