Watch Austin Jackson Make the Best Catch You'll Ever See for the Indians

Austin Jackson’s catch at Fenway Park on Tuesday night was so impressive he was given a standing ovation by Red Sox fans.

Jackson, the Cleveland Indians center fielder, raced toward a ball that was heading right-center. He leaped high and flipped over the wall and into the bullpen, robbing Hanley Ramirez of a home run in the fifth inning.

The home fans had started applauding Ramirez for what looked to be an inevitable homer but ended up continuing the clapping for Jackson’s athleticism.

A video replay was required by umpires who confirmed that the 30-year-old kept hold of the ball as he toppled over the board.

Despite his heroics, the Red Sox still went on to win the game 12-10.

