How to watch Auburn vs Mississippi State plus Tipico odds and predictions

We’re heading into the final stretch as the SEC Tournament and NCAA Tournament loom. It is the final true road game of the 2021-22 college basketball season. Everything from here on out will be on neutral courts with the exception of the home finale.

The Auburn Tigers look to right the ship once again after losing the last time out. They are 3-3 over their last six games. Bruce Pearl has his squad in control of their destiny as a No. 1 seed in the conference tournament, they just have to keep winning to claim the regular-season SEC Championship.

It’ll be a battle of former teammates as Garrison Brooks and Walker Kessler go head to head. Both big men were part of the North Carolina Tar Heels team last season. As adversaries, Brooks and Kessler will look to give their team an edge in this game.

Auburn holds a slim lead over the Arkansas Razorbacks, Kentucky Wildcats, and Tennessee Vols. A win on Saturday night will go a long way in securing that No. 1 seed.

Game details

Date: Wednesday, Mar. 2

Location: Humphrey Coliseum in Starkville, Mississippi

Time: 8:00 p.m. CT

TV: SEC Network

Radio: Auburn Sports Network

App: Watch ESPN

Live Stream: fuboTV (free trial)

Tipico Odds

Line: Auburn (-3.5)

Over/Under: (141.5)

Auburn Money Line: (-180)

Miss St Money Line: (+145)

John Reed-USA TODAY Sports

Win Probability

ESPN’s BPI: Auburn: 61.7%

The Tigers are looking to win their fourth straight against the Bulldogs on Wednesday night in Starkville. Over their last nine games against Miss St at Humphrey Coliseum, Auburn is 1-8. Their last trip ended in an 80-68 victory for the good guys.

How Auburn Wire sees this game going

The up and down stretch continued the last time out for Bruce Pearl. The Tigers held a first-half lead but a prolonged scoring drought allow the Tennessee Vols to get back in it. They took control and held off a late rally by Auburn, 67-62.

In this game, I would fully expect the Tigers to look to impose their will on the Bulldogs. Mississippi State comes into the game with a 17-12 (8-8) record. The Bulldogs are 3-2 over their last five with losses to South Carolina and their most recent loss to the Alabama Crimson Tide.

Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports

If the Bulldogs get outrebounded again as they did against the Tide, the Tigers should be able to take advantage in the game. Walker Kessler and Jabari Smith could live on the boards, setting up more scoring opportunities for their teammates.

Final Score Prediction: Auburn 75, Miss St 68