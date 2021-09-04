How to watch the Auburn vs Akron game

Auburn will kick off its season against Akron at 6 p.m. CST Saturday, but fans won’t be able to watch on traditional TV.

The game will only be available via streaming on ESPN+ and SEC Network+, this marks the first time since 2008 that Auburn football’s season opener will not be on traditional TV. Here are all the details on when and how to watch the game.

Stream this Saturday’s Auburn-Akron game, plus college football games from the SEC, Big 12, The American, and more on ESPN+

Location: Jordan-Hare Stadium, Auburn, Alabama

Date: Sept. 4, 2021

Time: 6 p.m. CDT

TV Channel: N/A

Streaming: ESPN+ and SEC Network+

Radio: Auburn Sports Network

