WATCH: Auburn QB commit Walker White’s posts senior season highlight’s

Auburn quarterback commit Walker White has had a great start to his senior season, leading Little Rock Christian Academy to a 4-1 record and having several big games.

White, a four-star prospect, has completed 67-of-127 passes (53%) for 1,006 yards and 14 touchdowns against three interceptions. With Little Rock cruising to several dominant wins he has rarely played the whole game.

He is the No. 150 overall player and No. 11 quarterback in the 247Sports composite ranking. The Little Rock native is also the No. 2 player from Arkansas.

White posted highlights from his first five games on social media and you can take a look at what Auburn’s future quarterback is capable of doing.

Story originally appeared on Auburn Wire