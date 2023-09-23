Watch Auburn football's Payton Thorne put his body on the line, dive for first down vs. Texas A&M

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — For at least one play, Auburn football quarterback Payton Thorne did his best John Elway impression against Texas A&M.

Similar to Elway in Super Bowl XXXII, Thorne put his body on the line against the Aggies, diving for the first down and getting spun like a helicopter in the process. Thorne's leap for the line to gain come on fourth down, and it extended a drive that eventually ended in a field goal.

Kicker Alex McPherson connected on the 53-yarder to give Auburn its first points of the game and cut A&M's lead to 6-3 just before halftime. Thorne has completed five of his 10 passes for 46 yards through two quarters against the Aggies. Running back Jarquez Hunter is leading the way offensively with 51 yards on six rushes.

