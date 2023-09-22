How to watch Auburn football's Hugh Freeze on ESPN's 'College GameDay' on Saturday

Auburn football coach Hugh Freeze will soon speak before a national audience.

The first-year coach on the Plains is scheduled to make an appearance on ESPN's "College GameDay" ahead of his team's matchup with Texas A&M on Saturday, the network announced Friday. GameDay is hosted by Rece Davis alongside Lee Corso, Kirk Herbstreit, Desmond Howard and Pat McAfee. The show will be filmed out of South Bend, Indiana, for Notre Dame's game against Ohio State.

Other guests set to join the crew in addition to Freeze include NFL hall of famer and Heisman Trophy winner Tim Brown, Notre Dame coach Marcus Freeman and celebrity actor Vince Vaughn, who is making his appearance as the show's guest picker.

How to watch Auburn football's Hugh Freeze on ESPN College GameDay

When: The show begins at 8 a.m. CT on Saturday

Network: ESPN, ESPNU and the ESPN App

