Watch Auburn football's bold fake punt call pay off vs Maryland in Music City Bowl

Auburn football converted a 10-yard fake punt from its own 15-yard line on a fourth-and-5 situation in the Music City Bowl against Maryland on Saturday.

Auburn had trouble moving the ball downfield to start the game, going three-and-out on its first drive. However, the Tigers were able to convert the fake punt and another fourth down on the drive on a quarterback sneak before failing on yet another fourth-down try.

With a win, Auburn will finish above .500 for the first time since 2020 in coach Hugh Freeze's first season with the team.

Auburn last played over a month ago in the Iron Bowl on Nov. 25, losing in heartbreaking fashion in the last seconds of the game as Alabama converted a fourth-and-31 win the game.

The Tigers trail Maryland 24-7 at halftime in Nashville.

