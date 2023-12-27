Watch Auburn football's 2024 early enrollees go through bowl practice in Nashville

NASHVILLE — Auburn football recruiting inked 18 scholarship prospects during the early signing period Dec. 20, a haul of talent that's ranked by the 247Sports Composite as the No. 7 class in the 2024 cycle.

A few of those recruits have already begun practicing with the Tigers ahead of the Music City Bowl against Maryland on Saturday (1 p.m. CT, ABC). The signees aren't eligible to play versus the Terrapins, but they can go through practice and gain experience before spring practice begins early in 2024.

Auburn hosted its first practice on Vanderbilt's campus ahead of the bowl matchup. The 2024 signees in attendance included four-star linebackers Demarcus Riddick and Joseph Phillips, four-star defensive lineman Malik Blocton, four-star receiver Bryce Cain, three-star linebacker DJ Barber and three-star safety Kaleb Harris.

Here's a look at Blocton, Phillips and Riddick, who are wearing No. 95, No. 31 and No. 21, respectively. Barber donned No. 33.

Here’s some video of 2024 Auburn signees Malik Blocton (95), Joseph Phillips (31) and Demarcus Riddick (21) from today’s practice in Nashville. pic.twitter.com/O3LUKR8NPH — Richard Silva (@rich_silva18) December 27, 2023

Auburn football signee Joseph Phillips (31) at practice in Nashville, Tennessee, on Dec. 27, 2023.

Auburn football signee Malik Blocton (95) at practice in Nashville, Tennessee, on Dec. 27, 2023.

Auburn football linebacker Wesley Steiner (32) puts his arm on the shoulder of 2024 signee Joseph Phillips (31) at practice in Nashville, Tennessee, on Dec. 27, 2023.

