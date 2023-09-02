How to watch Auburn football vs. UMass on TV, listen on radio, plus game time

AUBURN — Auburn football will open the coach Hugh Freeze era in Jordan-Hare Stadium against UMass on Saturday.

The Tigers, who added more than 40 new players this offseason, are looking to improve upon a 2022 campaign that featured a 5-7 overall record and a 2-6 mark against foes in the SEC. The Minutemen went 1-11 last season, but picked up a win over New Mexico State in Week 0 last week.

Here's how to watch the game:

Time/Date: 2:30 p.m. CT on Saturday, Sept. 2

Location: Jordan-Hare Stadium

TV: ESPN

Note: ESPN is currently not working on Spectrum. Fubo offers a free trial.

Online radio broadcast: Tigers radio

Richard Silva is the Auburn athletics beat writer for the Montgomery Advertiser. He can be reached via email at rsilva@gannett.com or on Twitter @rich_silva18.

This article originally appeared on Montgomery Advertiser: How to watch Auburn football vs. UMass on TV