How to watch the Auburn football game vs the Arkansas Razorbacks

The Auburn Tigers head to Fayetteville, Arkansas to take on the Arkansas Razorbacks.

This SEC West battle features two teams currently on losing streaks. Arkansas has lost two straight to Georgia and Ole Miss. Auburn lost to Georgia last week.

Here’s what you need to know about the matchup

Who is playing:

The Auburn Tigers are taking on the number 19 Arkansas Razorbacks.

Auburn enters the game 4-2 overall and 1-1 in the SEC. Arkansas is 4-2 overall and 1-2 in the SEC.

How to watch on TV:

The game is at 11:00 CT at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville, Arkansas.

The television coverage is on CBS.

Live Stream:

Series history:

Auburn leads the series 18-11-1.

