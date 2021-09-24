How to watch the Auburn football game vs Georgia State

The Auburn Tigers host the Georgia State Panthers for their annual Homecoming game.

Bryan Harsin’s Tigers are looking to bounce back after suffering their first loss of the season.

Here’s what you need to know.

Who is playing:

The number 23 Auburn Tigers are hosting the Georgia State Panthers.

Auburn enters the game 2-1. Georgia State is 1-2.

How to watch on TV:

The game is at 3:00 CT at Jordan-Hare Stadium.

The television coverage is on the SEC Network.

Live Stream:

Series history:

This will be the first-ever matchup between the two teams. Though just a two-hour drive down I-85, this will be the first time the Panthers will play at Jordan-Hare Stadium.

