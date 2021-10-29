How to watch the Auburn football game vs the Ole Miss Rebels
The Auburn Tigers host the Ole Miss Rebels this weekend which will be a battle for second in the SEC West.
Here’s what you need to know about the matchup
Who is playing:
The number 21 Auburn Tigers are taking on the number 9 Ole Miss Rebels.
Auburn enters the game 5-2 overall and 2-1 in the SEC. Ole Miss is 6-1 overall and 3-1 in the SEC.
How to watch on TV:
The game is at 6:00 CT at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Alabama.
The television coverage is on ESPN.
Live Stream:
Series history:
Auburn leads the series 34-10.
