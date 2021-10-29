How to watch the Auburn football game vs the Ole Miss Rebels

The Auburn Tigers host the Ole Miss Rebels this weekend which will be a battle for second in the SEC West.

Here’s what you need to know about the matchup

Who is playing:

The number 21 Auburn Tigers are taking on the number 9 Ole Miss Rebels.

Auburn enters the game 5-2 overall and 2-1 in the SEC. Ole Miss is 6-1 overall and 3-1 in the SEC.

How to watch on TV:

The game is at 6:00 CT at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Alabama.

The television coverage is on ESPN.

Live Stream:

Series history:

Auburn leads the series 34-10.

