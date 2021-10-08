How to watch the Auburn football game vs Georgia

In this article:

The Auburn Tigers host their first home game in conference play and host the Georgia Bulldogs for this year’s installment of The Deep South’s Oldest Rivalry.

This will be Bryan Harsin’s first SEC home game.

Here’s what you need to know.

Who is playing:

The number 19 Auburn Tigers are hosting the number 2 Georgia Bulldogs.

Auburn enters the game 4-1 overall and 1-0 in the SEC. Georgia is 5-0 and 3-0 in the SEC.

How to watch on TV:

The game is at 2:30 CT at Jordan-Hare Stadium.

The television coverage is on CBS.

Live Stream:

Series history:

Georgia leads the series 61-56-8 over Auburn. Georgia currently holds a four-game winning streak in the series.

