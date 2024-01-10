WATCH: Auburn football fans roll Toomer's Corner after Nick Saban retires
Watch as some Auburn football fans decided to roll Toomer's Corner after the news of Nick Saban's retirement broke.
Nick Saban's players praised him. His opponents praised him. Shedeur Sanders started recruiting.
Nick Saban is calling it a career.
Saban retired Wednesday after a 17-year run at Alabama.
Nick Saban's finest hours at Alabama weren't always when he hoisted a trophy, though he did plenty of that too.
Nick Saban owned college football for nearly two decades. Either he was winning it, or you had to go through him to win it. There were no shortcuts. He was going to be there.
After getting handled by Texas and flailing against USF, the Crimson Tide were being written off. It appears the rumors of Alabama's demise were greatly exaggerated.
