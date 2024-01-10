WATCH: Auburn football fans roll Toomer's Corner after Nick Saban retires

Yahoo Sports

Jason Fitz is joined by Senior NFL Reporters Jori Epstein and Charles Robinson to react to the biggest news to come out of the infamous Black Monday coaching changes as Jori and Charles give their insider analysis on what's going on behind the scenes. The trio start with the most surprising story: Mike Vrabel is no longer the head coach of the Tennessee Titans. The hosts discuss what went wrong in Nashville and Vrabel's future, which leads to a conversation around Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots. Later, the hosts move on to the rest of the big coaching changes, including Arthur Smith parting ways with the Atlanta Falcons and the Washington Commanders firing Ron Rivera, as they discuss what the future of those organizations could look like. Fitz, Charles and Jori finish off the show with the coordinator changes by the New York Giants and Jacksonville Jaguars, and whether a coordinator change is enough change for those franchises.