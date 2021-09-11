WATCH: Auburn football arrives for Tiger Walk before Alabama State

One of the many traditions that fans can see at Auburn, Tiger Walk.

Auburn fans are able to greet and cheer on the Auburn football team as they arrive at Jordan-Hare Stadium a few hours before kick-off.

The Tigers take on Alabama State at 11 AM CT.

List

Auburn Wire Roundtable: Talking about week 2 vs Alabama State

Contact/Follow us @theauburnwire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Auburn news, notes, and opinion.