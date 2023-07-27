Watch: Auburn flips 5-star OLB Demarcus Riddick from Georgia

The Georgia Bulldogs have dominated all aspects of college football the last couple of years, but they’re not invincible just yet.

On Wednesday afternoon, the reigning two-time national champions and the No. 1 ranked recruiting program in the country suffered a significant defection when Chilton County (Ala.) five-star outside linebacker Demarcus Riddick flipped his commitment to Auburn.

⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ linebacker Demarcus Riddick announces his commitment to Auburn University over Bama and Georgia #WARDAMNEAGLE pic.twitter.com/VUcAU64FAe — Power of Dixieland (@PwrofDixieland) July 26, 2023

Auburn had been competing with Alabama to flip Riddick from Georgia, where he originally committed last November. Alabama had been considered a slight favorite to flip him.

Riddick also had offers from Arkansas, Florida, Florida State, Georgia Tech, LSU, Michigan State, Notre Dame, Oklahoma, Ole Miss, Oregon, Penn State, Tennessee and Texas A&M.

Despite the loss, Georgia’s class of 2024 is still No. 1 in the nation by a comfortable margin. Meanwhile, Auburn has risen to No. 27.

