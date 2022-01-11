How to watch the Auburn basketball game vs the Alabama Crimson Tide

The Auburn Tigers hit the road to take on the Alabama Crimson Tide.

Auburn is ranked inside the top six in all major polls. Alabama is ranked as the 25th best team in college basketball.

How to watch Auburn vs Alabama:

The game will be broadcast on ESPN. Karl Ravech (play-by-play) and Jimmy Dykes (analyst) will be on the call.

They will play at 8:00 p.m. CST in Coleman Coliseum.

Live Stream:

Radio:

You can hear the broadcast on the Auburn Sports Network. Andy Burcham and Sonny Smith will have the call.

