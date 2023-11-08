How to watch ASU men's basketball vs. Mississippi State in Barstool Sports Invitational

Coach Bobby Hurley and the Arizona State basketball team open their 2023-24 season against Mississippi State in Chicago in the Barstool Sports Invitational on Wednesday.

Want to watch the game?

You can't find it on television, only through streaming.

Here's how to watch the game between the Sun Devils and Bulldogs, which will be played at Wintrust Arena as part of a doubleheader on Wednesday night.

Florida Atlantic and Loyola Chicago are scheduled to play in the first game at 5 p.m. Arizona time.

The ASU vs. Mississippi State game is scheduled to start after a 20 minute warm-up at the conclusion of that game.

What time is the ASU vs. Mississippi State Barstool Sports Invitational game?

The game is scheduled to start at approximately 7:30 p.m. Arizona time.

How can I watch the Mississippi State vs. Arizona State Barstool Sports Invitational game?

The game can be streamed on Barstool.TV online at this link.

Who will be announcing the Barstool Sports Invitational game between ASU and Mississippi State?

Barstool Sports' Dave Portnoy and Dan "Big Cat" Katz will be on the call along with several other Barstool Sports personalities.

Can I listen to the Arizona State vs. Mississippi State game on the radio?

Yes. ASU announcers Tim Healey and Kyle Dodd will have the call on ESPN 620 (KTAR). It is also available on Sirius XM 373.

Reach Jeremy Cluff at jeremy.cluff@arizonarepublic.com. Follow him on X, formerly Twitter @Jeremy_Cluff.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Barstool Sports Invitational: How to watch ASU vs. Mississippi State