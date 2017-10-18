How to Watch Astros vs. Yankees: ALCS Game 5 Time, Live Stream, TV Channel

The New York Yankees are back in the American League Championship Series and seek to take a three games to two lead with a Game 5 victory over the Houston Astros.

The Yankees tied up the series with a 6–4 victory in Game 4, sparked by Aaron Judge, who hit a home run and a game-tying double in the eighth inning, igniting a four-run inning.

The Game 5 starters, Houston's Dallas Keuchel and Yankees ace Masahiro Tanaka, is the same matchup from Game 1 in the series, a 2–1 Houston victory.

Keuchel struck out 10 in seven scoreless innings to earn the victory in that game.

Find out how to watch Game 5 below.

How to Watch:

Game Time: Wednesday, Oct. 17, 5:08 p.m. ET

TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

