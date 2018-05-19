Watch: Astros Fan Costs Houston a Run By Reaching to Grab a Ball That Was Still in Play

At a certain age, you probably should stop bringing your baseball glove to sit in the stands at MLB games.

However, if you are going to bring the glove, at least make sure to not disrupt the actual game by trying to show off the skills that made you the backup shortstop on your JV baseball team for freshman through junior years of high school.

But if you are going to insist upon reaching your hand out of the stands to go for a ball that is still in play, just be smooth and make a strong stab at the ball so you can at least have the souvenir to take home.

Basically, if you're going to be the grown man with a baseball glove at a game, don't be this Astros fan who costs Houston a run in the bottom of the seventh inning Friday.

That Tony Kemp hit that was almost certainly going to score Marwin Gonzalez from second and Derek Fisher from first became a ground-rule double thanks to the fan interference, meaning only one run scored on that play compared to two. Fisher did score on a fielder's choice the following batter, but the image of that woman looking at that man after nearly derailing a scoring opportunity for the home team will live on forever.

Houston won the game against the Indians 4-1, but the internet defeated that Astros fan for the night.