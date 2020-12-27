Watch: Astonishing fumble by Liberty sends Cure Bowl to overtime

Coastal Carolina’s defenders were trying to help Liberty’s Joshua Mack into the end zone. It was the only chance the Chanticleers appeared to have as the Flames were poised to ruin their perfect season Saturday in the Cure Bowl.

Joshua Mack was either heading to paydirt or being pulled into six points by Coastal. Then, somehow, the ball came loose from the Flames’ player with the score 34-34 in the final minute.

Of course, Coastal Carolina recovered and the wild game would head into overtime.

This was ruled a fumble while Liberty was in the red zone: pic.twitter.com/rXCVQmVJ2b — ESPN (@espn) December 27, 2020