How to watch Aston Villa vs Manchester United: TV channel and live stream for Premier League game today

How to watch Aston Villa vs Manchester United: TV channel and live stream for Premier League game today

Aston Villa battle Manchester United in a high-profile Premier League showdown this afternoon.

Unai Emery’s high-flying hosts will be looking to bounce back swiftly from a rare off-night in midweek, when they were dominated by struggling Chelsea to exit the FA Cup at the fourth-round stage.

Villa Park had been an absolute fortress so far this term, but away sides have now won on back-to-back visits to the famous old ground and Villa will be eager to reassert some authority on home soil and remain in the title race.

Manchester United, meanwhile, have enjoyed something of a resurgence of late, winning four of their first five games across all competitions in this calendar year after a rough end to 2023 that saw more questions asked over the future of Erik ten Hag.

A last-gasp Kobbie Mainoo goal earned a thrilling win at Wolves on transfer deadline day, before Alejandro Garnacho and the in-form Rasmus Hojlund led the charge in a comfortable victory over West Ham at Old Trafford last weekend.

Three points away at Villa Park would be an emphatic statement from Ten Hag and a clear sign that things are firmly back on track for the Red Devils.

Where to watch Aston Villa vs Manchester United

TV channel: In the UK, Sunday’s game is being broadcast live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League.

Coverage begins at 4pm GMT, after the conclusion of the London derby between West Ham and Arsenal. Kick-off is at 4:30pm.

Live stream: Fans with a Sky Sports subscription can also watch the match live online via the Sky Go app.

Live blog: Follow all the action with Standard Sport’s live match blog today.