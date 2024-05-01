Watch: Assistant referee sucker punched by coach as police investigate alleged attack

A member of a coaching team appeared to punch to the ground a young assistant referee in a league game in the UK at the weekend.

Police are investigating the alleged attack during a match between Amlwch Town and Penrhyndeudraeth, footage of which has emerged on social media.

A video shows the assistant referee walking past another man, who it is understood works with Amlwch Town, on the touchline before turning around, apparently having been sucker punched.

Others rush to the aid of the assistant, who gets to his feet and walks away, and players from both teams make their way to the touchline before the footage stops.

Bryan Roberts, the president of the North Wales Coast Football Association, told Telegraph Sport the parents of the assistant had reported the alleged assault to the police.

The FA’s general secretary, Gareth Jones, said the youngster in question was likely to have been in his late teens or early 20s given it was an adult football match.

Jones declined to comment on whether the coach had been or would be suspended.

North Wales Police said: “We can confirm that we are currently investigating an assault which occurred at Amlwch Town FC’s grounds on Saturday, April 27th.

“We can also confirm that we are aware of the footage which is being circulated on social media and ask that people do not share to avoid potentially prejudicing any legal proceedings. Police enquiries continue and we are urging anybody who may have mobile phone footage showing the incident to contact us as soon as possible quoting reference number 24000385680.”

A spokesperson for the NWCFA said: “The North Wales Coast Football Association (NWCFA) can confirm that we have received a complaint regarding an alleged incident at Amlwch Town FC on Saturday 27th April. The NWCFA take all complaints seriously and will ensure that they relevant body fully investigates the incident. We are also aware of the active North Wales Police investigation.

“As such, we cannot comment further on an active police matter and will be making no further comment on the matter until it is resolved.”

The Welsh FA told Telegraph Sport: “The fixture took place in the North Wales Coast West Premier League, which falls under the jurisdiction of the North Wales Coast FA.

“Therefore, disciplinary matters will be dealt with by them in the first instance. As a result, we cannot comment on this matter at this current time as it could come to the FAW on appeal during the disciplinary process and we would not want to prejudice the case.

“The FAW will of course monitor this matter and investigate whether any further involvement is required from the FAW at this current time.”

Penrhyndeudraeth won Saturday’s game 8-0 to leave their opponents marooned at the foot of the table.

