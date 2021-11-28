WATCH: Ashton Dulin burns Bucs for 62-yard bomb TD
Indianapolis Colts wide receiver and special teamer Ashton Dulin put that speed on display on Sunday against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
During the second quarter, after the Bucs got on the board with a Leonard Fournette touchdown, Dulin toasted the secondary on a post route for a 62-yard touchdown.
It was the exact throw that showed why the Colts traded for Wentz and also put Dulin’s special speed on display to give the Colts a 10-7 lead.
DULIN GOES DEEP. 🚀
📺 FOX pic.twitter.com/PeZRCffdaK
— Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) November 28, 2021
