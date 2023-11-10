How to watch the Asheville Championship college basketball tournament with Maryland, Clemson, UAB, Davidson

The Asheville Championship takes place this weekend at Harrah's Cherokee Center in Asheville. The two-day men’s college basketball tournament returns for its third annual go this season.

Clemson, Maryland, Davidson and the University of Alabama at Birmingham will compete to join Minnesota and Louisiana as Asheville Championship winners.

Here's everything you need to know about the tournament’s games, including time, TV and streaming info and more:

How to watch Asheville Championship college basketball tournament in person

Game 1, Maryland vs. Davidson: 7 p.m. Friday

Game 2, Clemson vs. UAB: 9:30 p.m. Friday

Game 3, loser of Game 1 vs. loser of Game 2: 12:30 p.m. Sunday

Game 4, winner of Game 1 vs. winner of Game 2: 3 p.m. Sunday

The best way to experience the Asheville Championships is to be at Harrah’s Cherokee Center in person. The first game between Maryland and Davidson tips off at 7 p.m. Friday, followed by a 9:30 p.m. tip between Clemson and the University of Alabama-Birmingham.

Fans can purchase tickets directly through the Asheville Championship website. Tickets will allow fans access to both days of the event and all four games, but don’t wait too long – tickets are already limited to upper-level seating only.

How to watch Asheville Championship college basketball tournament on TV

Game 1: Maryland vs. Davidson, ESPNU, 7 p.m. Friday

Game 3: ESPN2, 12:30 p.m. Sunday

Game 4: ESPN2, 2:30 p.m. Sunday

For fans who don’t want to purchase tickets or can’t travel to the games, three of the four matchups will be featured on ESPN’s family of channels. Game 1 will air on ESPNU, while Games 3 and 4 will air on ESPN2 on Sunday.

How to livestream Clemson basketball vs. UAB

Clemson vs. UAB: ESPN+ (subscribe at this link)

Game 2 on Friday, featuring Clemson and UAB, will be available exclusively on ESPN+. This game will be accessible only to subscribers of ESPN’s streaming platform. The other three games will also be available to stream on Watch ESPN. Fans can also sign up for a free trial of Fubo, which offers a free trial.

