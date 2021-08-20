WATCH: Asante Samuel Jr. makes diving INT vs. Jimmy Garoppolo in practice

Luke Easterling
·1 min read
If your name is Asante Samuel, chances are you know how to make NFL quarterbacks pay for throwing the ball your way.

Just like his All-Pro father, Los Angeles Chargers rookie cornerback Asante Samuel Jr. is already making a splash in the pro ranks after coming off the board in the second round of the 2021 NFL draft.

Watch the video above to see the younger Samuel make a diving interception against San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo during this week’s joint practices.

