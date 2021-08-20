WATCH: Asante Samuel Jr. makes diving INT vs. Jimmy Garoppolo in practice
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Asante Samuel Jr making Jimmy G regret this throw 🔒@FSUFootball
— PFF College (@PFF_College) August 19, 2021
If your name is Asante Samuel, chances are you know how to make NFL quarterbacks pay for throwing the ball your way.
Just like his All-Pro father, Los Angeles Chargers rookie cornerback Asante Samuel Jr. is already making a splash in the pro ranks after coming off the board in the second round of the 2021 NFL draft.
Watch the video above to see the younger Samuel make a diving interception against San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo during this week’s joint practices.